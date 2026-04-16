Nicole Kidman embarks on an unexpected project about end-of-life issues

Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman surprised many by revealing that she is training for a role far removed from film sets. She wants to learn how to support people at the end of their lives, a project she directly connects to the death of her mother in 2024.

Nicole Kidman is turning to a very personal project

Nicole Kidman revealed during a speech at the University of San Francisco that she is training to become a death doula, or end-of-life caregiver. Several American media outlets reported on this statement, made during a public discussion held on campus.

This choice marks an unexpected turning point in the actress's career. Award-winning for her film and television roles, Nicole Kidman explained that this decision was also part of her personal journey. According to reports of her speech, she presented this training as a way to broaden her understanding of care, comfort, and presence with people at the end of their lives.

A commitment born from personal experience

Nicole Kidman linked this project to the passing of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September 2024. At the time, the actress left the Venice Film Festival after learning of her mother's death, where she had just been awarded for the film "Babygirl".

According to press reports, she explained that this period highlighted a very real difficulty: despite the presence and goodwill of her family, it wasn't always possible to be there constantly. This realization led her to seek outside support, capable of providing a calm, impartial, and comforting presence during the final moments of life.

A rare public statement on a sensitive subject

The subject garnered even more attention because Nicole Kidman spoke of a very personal commitment, quite unlike more traditional career announcements. The Anglo-Saxon press highlighted the unexpected nature of this revelation, but also its profoundly human dimension, in a context where professions related to end-of-life care are gaining visibility.

This statement also comes at a time when the actress is speaking more openly about grieving for her parents. Her father, Anthony Kidman, died in 2014, and she has repeatedly paid tribute to the decisive influence of her parents on her life and career.

By announcing that she is training to become an end-of-life caregiver, Nicole Kidman reveals an unexpected facet of her life. This project, born from a personal loss, highlights a discreet yet powerful approach, focused on comfort and caring for others.