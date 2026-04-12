Striking resemblance: Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, causes a sensation during a rare appearance

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, recently made a notable public appearance alongside her mother. Her presence at an event for the brand Cécred sparked numerous comments online, particularly due to her resemblance to the singer.

A notable appearance at an event

Blue Ivy Carter attended an event hosted by Cécred, the haircare brand founded by her mother, Beyoncé. At the event, the young teenager wore a white dress featuring a structured cut and a decorative detail on the back. Images shared on social media show mother and daughter in coordinated outfits. The event also included Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, highlighting the family aspect of the appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivycter)

A resemblance highlighted by internet users

Many internet users commented on the resemblance between Blue Ivy and her mother Beyoncé, particularly regarding their hairstyles and figures. The young girl sported long, wavy hair with a center part, a style frequently associated with Beyoncé. The coordinated outfits, based on a similar color palette, further reinforced this impression.

Regular attendance at family events

Blue Ivy occasionally accompanies her mother to events related to her professional projects. The young girl has indeed appeared on several occasions at artistic or charitable events, often in a family setting. These appearances help to fuel media interest in the Carter family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The public image of the children of media personalities

The children of public figures regularly attract media and public attention, particularly during their official appearances. The media coverage of these moments can boost interest in events related to artistic or entrepreneurial projects. In this specific case, Blue Ivy's presence is part of a promotional event within the beauty industry.

Images shared online thus amplify the reach of these appearances. Posts shared by participants or fans allow the images to quickly reach an international audience. The online reaction demonstrates the attention paid to stylistic details at this type of event.