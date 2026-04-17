With this red beach outfit, model Emily Ratajkowski sets the trend for 2026.

Naila T.
@emrata / Instagram

On a sunny beach, Emily Ratajkowski reappears in a red swimsuit that accentuates her figure. Her choice of this one-piece beachwear is perfectly timed, coinciding with the strong comeback of this style on the beaches of summer 2026.

A signature piece for the season

One-piece swimsuits, often featuring racerbacks or structured cutouts, are set to be must-haves in the summer 2026 collections. They blend a retro aesthetic, reminiscent of the 60s and 70s, with resolutely contemporary lines, playing with laces, bands, and sheer effects. American model, actress, and author Emily Ratajkowski, head of her brand Inamorata, has embodied this trend for several seasons.

She draws inspiration from the world of vintage swimwear, both refined and sophisticated, and offers a range of designs with distinctive cuts. Her creations often favor intense colors such as red, black, or burgundy, which enhance the silhouette while maintaining a certain stylistic lightness.

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A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Why is the one-piece red coin causing such a buzz?

Red, in particular, is a key color for beachwear in 2026, appearing in collections from major brands as well as in pieces from in-house designers like Inamorata. Worn as a one-piece, this color adds a flamboyant, assertive touch, which explains its appeal to models and influencers alike, all seeking a chic vacation look. Beyond its "star-worthy" image, this style also meets a demand for comfort: the one-piece shape offers more coverage than other cuts, while still boasting a carefully designed silhouette.

By adopting this red swimsuit, Emily Ratajkowski confirms a trend already well underway: a return to the one-piece, boldly and modernly reimagined. At the crossroads of comfort, retro aesthetics, and self-expression, this piece is poised to become a summer 2026 essential.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
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