Kim Kardashian reveals her favorite trick to (almost) never wear a bra again

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her "secret" for rocking ultra-low-cut tops without a bra, while still maintaining support and elegance. A clever little hack that could very well revolutionize your wardrobe.

The hack that's causing a sensation

In a video posted on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared what she calls her "world's favorite trick" for creating the illusion of not wearing a bra. Her secret weapon? The Seamless Sculpt Deep Plunge Bodysuit, a sculpting bodysuit with a very deep neckline. According to her, this piece combines support and coverage, while giving the impression of a naturally free bust under clothing. Ideal for tops or blazers with "daring" cuts, this bodysuit avoids visible straps or underwires that could disrupt the garment's flowing lines.

The body everyone's talking about

Kim Kardashian showcases a very specific style: a bodysuit from her Skims brand, designed to remain invisible while subtly shaping the silhouette. The front is lightweight to avoid any discomfort, while the back offers several wearing options: straight straps like a tank top or a halter neck for more support. In her video, Kim Kardashian wears it under a blazer, creating a deep V-neck that extends well below the line of a traditional bra. The "no bra" effect is immediate, elegant, and natural.

How Kim wears it on a daily basis

Kim is not content with just one use: she shows that the bodysuit can be adapted to different occasions.

Under a fitted blazer, for a plunging neckline, but perfectly controlled.

Under a very low-cut evening dress, where the slightest edge of a bra could ruin the look.

She does mention, however, that some occasions might require more technical solutions, such as tape or adhesive systems, but for everyday wear, she prefers this bodysuit for its comfort and simplicity. She even admits to having recommended it to her friends, who appreciate being able to wear very revealing outfits while still maintaining perfect support.

A must-have for the holidays?

With its "no bra" effect, streamlined silhouette, and daring necklines, this bodysuit stands out as a versatile and practical piece. Worn alone or under a blazer, it allows you to play with even the most "risky" cuts without sacrificing comfort or support.

However, it's important to remember a key truth: no one needs a perfectly supported or sculpted bust to feel beautiful and confident. Some people choose not to wear a bra at all, or not to use a shaping bodysuit, and that's perfectly fine. Every body is beautiful in its own way, and the "perfect" illusion created by some clothes is optional, not mandatory.

In short, Kim Kardashian's Seamless Sculpt Deep Plunge Bodysuit is a handy hack for those who love cleavage without the hassle. However, the real lesson is that fashion should adapt to you, not the other way around. Whether you choose to follow Kim's trick or let your bust breathe freely, the most important thing is to feel good in your own skin.