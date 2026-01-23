At 44, this Brazilian model shows off her figure on the beach

Brazilian model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio recently posted a photo on Instagram that immediately caused a sensation. The former Victoria's Secret Angel appears radiant on a tropical beach, her feet in turquoise water, facing a horizon of mountains and sailboats.

Natural elegance

Dressed in a saffron orange ensemble—shorts and a bolero (a short jacket/unbuttoned vest)—and topped with a straw hat, the Brazilian model embodies a radiant and serene beauty. This photo, likely taken in Brazil, reflects Alessandra's connection to her roots, as well as her commitment to a lifestyle that balances sport, well-being, and personal equilibrium.

A wave of online admiration

The post generated hundreds of thousands of likes in just a few hours and an avalanche of praise. Internet users unanimously applauded her timeless charisma: "You're a goddess, timeless!" , "At 44, you're more inspiring than ever," "Absolute goals on the beach." Between heart and fire emojis and messages of admiration, the support was overwhelming.

As an ambassador for wellness brands and co-founder of her own swimwear line, Alessandra Ambrosio inspires far beyond the catwalk. These beach photos are part of a consistent trajectory: that of a woman who navigates the years with serenity, an authenticity that her fans continue to celebrate.