Search here...

At 44, this Brazilian model shows off her figure on the beach

Anaëlle G.
@alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Brazilian model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio recently posted a photo on Instagram that immediately caused a sensation. The former Victoria's Secret Angel appears radiant on a tropical beach, her feet in turquoise water, facing a horizon of mountains and sailboats.

Natural elegance

Dressed in a saffron orange ensemble—shorts and a bolero (a short jacket/unbuttoned vest)—and topped with a straw hat, the Brazilian model embodies a radiant and serene beauty. This photo, likely taken in Brazil, reflects Alessandra's connection to her roots, as well as her commitment to a lifestyle that balances sport, well-being, and personal equilibrium.

A wave of online admiration

The post generated hundreds of thousands of likes in just a few hours and an avalanche of praise. Internet users unanimously applauded her timeless charisma: "You're a goddess, timeless!" , "At 44, you're more inspiring than ever," "Absolute goals on the beach." Between heart and fire emojis and messages of admiration, the support was overwhelming.

As an ambassador for wellness brands and co-founder of her own swimwear line, Alessandra Ambrosio inspires far beyond the catwalk. These beach photos are part of a consistent trajectory: that of a woman who navigates the years with serenity, an authenticity that her fans continue to celebrate.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Head-to-toe leather: Kim Kardashian sets the style at 45
Article suivant
« Elle n’a pas changé » : à 44 ans, Jessica Alba partage d’anciennes photos

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Head-to-toe leather: Kim Kardashian sets the style at 45

To celebrate her daughter Chicago's 8th birthday, Kim Kardashian opted for a striking look: a form-fitting brown leather...

With her short hair, Selena Gomez causes a sensation with a "Marilyn Monroe" look

Selena Gomez has once again captivated the internet. The American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur recently shared a...

"It's a disgrace": This singer's outfit sparks a wave of criticism

After an 18-year absence, Hilary Duff made her grand return to the stage on January 19, 2026, in...

With her "atypical" look, this skater is redefining the codes of sports fashion

American figure skater Alysa Liu, silver medalist at the 2026 US Championships, is captivating audiences far beyond the...

At 58, Nicole Kidman shows off her natural hair and her curls are causing a sensation

Australian-American actress, producer, and director Nicole Kidman proves once again that she is a timeless icon. She recently...

"Still at the top": at 55, she imposes her uncompromising style

A true icon of the 90s, former American model, actress, and producer Heather Graham recently wished her followers...

© 2025 The Body Optimist