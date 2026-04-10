At 53, Cameron Diaz caused a sensation in a sleek black dress.

American actress Cameron Diaz turned heads at the New York premiere of the film "Outcome," confirming her affinity for minimalist aesthetics. She chose a clean silhouette that perfectly illustrates the "quiet luxury" trend, characterized by understated and timeless pieces.

A structured black dress

Present alongside her co-stars, including Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, American actor Matt Bomer, and American actor Jonah Hill, Cameron Diaz opted for a refined outfit that showcased understated elegance, a far cry from the extravagance sometimes associated with red carpets. She wore a black dress from the Fall 2026 collection. The fitted A-line silhouette, paired with a high-neck, long-sleeved top, created a sophisticated and contemporary look. The dress featured a layering of slightly translucent wool jersey, providing subtle texture and a delicate visual effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Michelle (@danixmichelle)

A touch of color to liven up the look

To contrast with the sobriety of black, the actress paired the dress with pointed-toe red pumps. Her makeup echoed this palette, featuring a bold red lipstick, defined brows, and subtly defined eyes. Her hairstyle, composed of soft waves, completed the look with a natural touch.

Minimalism, a strong trend on the red carpet

Cameron Diaz's choice reflects a fundamental trend in contemporary fashion: favoring clean silhouettes designed to last beyond seasons. Her outfit notably emphasized modular pieces and structured cuts, inspired by a sophisticated urban aesthetic. Minimalism is thus emerging as an alternative to more dramatic looks, valuing simplicity and timelessness.

With this black dress, Cameron Diaz confirms the effectiveness of minimalism on the red carpet. Her appearance at the premiere of the film "Outcome" demonstrates that a simple silhouette can absolutely make a lasting impression.