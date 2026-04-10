Actress Lilli Reinhart sports a striking look in a lace top.

Léa Michel
@lilireinhart / Instagram

American actress Lili Reinhart caused a sensation at the 2026 Fashion Trust Awards. Known for her role in the series "Riverdale," she caught the attention of photographers and internet users alike with a stylish and modern ensemble. Quickly shared on Instagram, her look garnered numerous enthusiastic reactions from fans and fashion observers, confirming the actress's growing influence in the fashion world.

A delicate style black lace top

For the event, Lili Reinhart wore a two-piece black lace ensemble. The outfit consisted of a high-neck lace crop top layered over a top. This interplay of textures and layering created a balance between sensuality and elegance. The ruffled sleeves added movement to the silhouette, while the matching lace skirt enhanced the romantic feel of the ensemble.

A minimalist style to highlight the outfit

To let her outfit take center stage, Lili Reinhart opted for understated accessories. She wore small diamond earrings, adding a touch of sparkle without detracting from the overall look. For her beauty look, the actress chose natural makeup in soft tones, highlighting her radiant complexion. Her long, flowing blonde hair completed the modern yet ethereal aesthetic of the ensemble. This stylistic choice reflects a trend seen on recent red carpets: favoring subtle makeup to emphasize the visual impact of the outfit.

A silhouette that confirms her status as a fashion icon

With this look, Lili Reinhart confirms her ability to navigate between classic elegance and contemporary boldness. The combination of lace and structured cut illustrates the enduring influence of lace in ready-to-wear fashion. The outfit's popularity on social media also testifies to the public's interest in sophisticated yet accessible silhouettes capable of inspiring future trends.

By opting for a delicate lace top and a carefully crafted silhouette, Lili Reinhart made a striking appearance at the Fashion Trust Awards 2026. Her look demonstrates once again the importance of detail and staging in building a strong fashion image, confirming her status among the personalities to watch on the red carpet.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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