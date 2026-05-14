In a sculptural dress, Heidi Klum attracts all eyes

Heidi Klum graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Electric Venus." The German-American model and television personality chose a sculptural dress in a powdery peach hue, embellished with a monumental floral appliqué. Her appearance was undoubtedly one of the most memorable fashion moments of the evening.

A silhouette conceived as a couture work of art

The dress worn by Heidi Klum is a creation by Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer renowned for his spectacular couture pieces. The design is distinguished by a structured bodice and a fitted silhouette that emphasizes the vertical lines of the figure. The dress then flows into a fluid column that reaches the floor, giving the overall look a sculptural yet elegant appearance.

The piece's signature detail? A large appliquéd flower on the front, presented in shades of peach and powder pink. At the back, a flowing drape descends from the waistband, creating an effect of movement. A bold and romantic design choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 🇫🇷 (@gorbun.photos)

An opening ceremony marked by refinement

Heidi Klum's appearance was part of a particularly dazzling opening ceremony. Alongside figures such as American actress, producer, and director Demi Moore—a member of the 2026 jury—American actress and producer Jane Fonda, and British actress Dame Joan Collins, Heidi Klum was among the most photographed guests of the evening. The festival opened with the world premiere screening of "La Vénus Électrique" (Electric Venus), a drama directed by Pierre Salvadori set in bohemian Paris in 1928.

With this Elie Saab gown, both romantic and architectural, Heidi Klum once again proved her mastery of the Cannes red carpet. Between the floral details, the flowing drape, and the sculptural silhouette, her appearance stands out as one of the fashion highlights of this 2026 opening – and confirms, if further proof were needed, the unique aura of the German-American model and television presenter on the Croisette.