"Magnificent": Nicole Kidman dares to wear a spectacular skirt on the red carpet

Léa Michel
@nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman lit up the New York premiere of "Scarpetta" with an ultra-chic all-black look. The Australian actress captivated everyone's attention, proving once again her absolute mastery of the red carpet.

A sophisticated black suit

For the event at Regal Union Square, Nicole Kidman wore an oversized black double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, paired with a black skirt adorned with delicate feather details. This spectacular, lightweight, and textured skirt added an airy touch to the blazer's masculine tailoring. Silver rings completed the ensemble with elegance.

Wavy hair and a natural radiance

Her loose, wavy blonde hair framed a luminous face, while subtle makeup enhanced her natural radiance. Nicole Kidman exuded confidence and effortless Hollywood charm, posing with American actress, producer, and director Jamie Lee Curtis, her co-star in "Scarpetta," where she portrays the brilliant forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta.

"Magnificent": fans are in awe

Reactions are pouring in on social media: "Magnificent Nicole, always so classy," or "This skirt is spectacular, you look perfect." Fans are praising her boldness and her ability to effortlessly blend tailoring and femininity.

Scarpetta: a thriller that promises to be explosive

The Amazon Prime Video series, available from March 11, sees Nicole Kidman solving high-tech crimes alongside Jamie Lee Curtis (her sister Dorothy) and Ariana DeBose. During the premiere, Nicole spoke fondly of her daughters: " They'll tell me who they are."

With her feather skirt and oversized blazer, Nicole Kidman created a stunning all-black look. At 58, she redefined red carpet elegance, proving that true style transcends age—if anyone still doubted it.

