At the Bad Bunny concert, Ester Expósito attracted everyone's attention on the dance floor.

Bad Bunny's concert in Madrid on May 30, 2026, lived up to all expectations. Beyond the Puerto Rican singer's performance, it was a special guest who stole the show: Spanish actress and model Ester Expósito, who went viral for her dance moves.

A special concert in Madrid

Bad Bunny gave his first concert at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the first of ten shows planned in the Spanish capital as part of his "Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour." The show, lasting approximately three hours, opened with the song "Adivino," performed with Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Myke Towers, the evening's special guest. Addressing the Madrid audience, Bad Bunny confessed that he had almost forgotten how enthusiastically the city welcomed him. "Who remembers the last time I was here?" he asked as a preamble.

Ester Expósito, star of “La Casita”

While the stage belonged to the singer, the spotlight also shone on "La Casita," the traveling "little house" that follows the tour and hosts select guests. It was there that Ester Expósito stole the show. She set the dance floor ablaze with her performance, which quickly went viral on social media, before sharing a few steps alongside Bad Bunny himself. This spontaneous and festive moment made her, by all accounts, the "big star of the evening."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAD BUNNY EL CLúB (@badbunnyelclub)

Many celebrities were present.

Ester Expósito was far from the only celebrity gathered at "La Casita." Actresses Ana de Armas, María León, and Clara Galle were also spotted, along with Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, singer Mvrk, and actor Martiño Rivas. The world of sports was also represented, with footballers Sergio Camello and Isi Palazón of Rayo Vallecano, and Álvaro Carreras of Real Madrid. Notably, basketball legend Michael Jordan was also photographed in Madrid, seen near the Puerta de Alcalá before heading to the concert.

Who is Ester Expósito?

Ester Expósito rose to fame thanks to the hit Spanish series "Elite," in which she played Carla. Having become one of the most followed Spanish actresses on social media, this notable appearance confirms her status as a key figure in the Spanish-speaking cultural scene.

Between the spectacular stage performance, the festive atmosphere, and the parade of celebrities, Bad Bunny's first Madrid concert made a lasting impression. And while the singer headlined the show, Ester Expósito stole the show with a particularly memorable dance move. This viral clip perfectly captures the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated residency, which continues until mid-June.