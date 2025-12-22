At 45, Christina Aguilera's birthday look sets the internet ablaze

For her 45th birthday, Christina Aguilera proved once again that she knows how to reinvent herself. While many celebrities opt for spectacular outfits during their celebrations, the American singer chose a more understated, yet equally striking, approach. Her look, both wintry and trendy, combines elegance and modernity in a decidedly Gen Z aesthetic.

The white look that brightens up winter

The singer-songwriter and businesswoman opted for a long-sleeved white mini-dress with a subtly off-the-shoulder neckline. This detail delicately highlighted her poise and natural radiance, enhanced by a touch of body glitter. To complete the look, she chose matching fishnet tights. The ensemble was further elevated by sparkling red pumps, a stylish hat, and a few discreet yet elegant accessories. Her makeup—bright red lipstick and a luminous complexion—along with her signature blonde hair, added the finishing touch to this perfectly polished look.

A shower of compliments for "Legendina"

On Instagram, her fans were quick to celebrate the event with Christina Aguilera. Comments poured in, praising their idol's beauty and aura. From "birthday queen" to "Beautiful as always, Legendtina," the comments section under her Instagram post became a veritable guestbook of admiration and affection.

Christina Aguilera demonstrates once again that style can be expressed through confidence and attention to detail. She inspires her fans with an elegantly controlled boldness and a unique sense of fashion.