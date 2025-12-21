"The new Madonna?": Who is Adela, the new icon who's causing a stir?

Adéla Jergová, a 22-year-old Slovak singer known mononymously as Adéla, is dubbed by some "the new Madonna" for her bold style and performances. She embodies a generation of assertive pop stars who are as provocative as they are captivating, while simultaneously asserting a unique artistic identity.

From its origins to international acclaim

Born in 2003 in Bratislava, Slovakia, Adéla grew up surrounded by ballet in Moscow from the age of three and was inspired by Hannah Montana to dream of a career in music. A self-taught dancer, she learned English by watching American television series and quickly felt "Americanized," which set her apart from conservative Slovak society. As a teenager, she joined the Vienna State Ballet, then moved to London and Los Angeles to pursue her career.

In 2023, she participated in Dream Academy, a survival show, where she was eliminated early despite a performance of "Pink Venom" by the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink. This experience, which she describes as "the worst year of her life," propelled her to stardom via the Netflix docuseries "Pop Star Academy: Katseye".

An explosive career and prestigious collaborations

Adéla launched her solo career in 2024 with "Homewrecked," praised by Out Magazine, followed by "Superscar." In 2025, Canadian artist, musician, and singer-songwriter Grimes contacted her via TikTok to co-produce "MachineGirl," which featured a music video with Sofia Wylie and a cameo by the producer. Signed to Capitol Records, she released "DeathByDevotion" (produced by Dylan Brady), followed by her EP "The Provocateur" in August, and opened for Demi Lovato in 2026.

Why she's compared to Madonna… and why she stands out

Many see Adéla as a "new Madonna" for her lyrics about pleasure, her provocative choreography, and her rebellious attitude that defies norms. Like the Queen of Pop, she blends explosive pop with dance. Yet, Adéla insists on her "unique and incomparable style": her lyrics exaggerate her real life in a theatrical way, and her pop music incorporates sophisticated harmonies. She doesn't imitate, she reinvents.

In short, Adéla represents a liberated, queer-friendly, and global pop sound, born from the era of TikTok and reality shows. Her meteoric rise—from reality TV elimination to Capitol-signed artist—proves that she is not just a copycat: she is a true heir forging her own legend.