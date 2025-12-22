Search here...

In a sports skirt and heels, Rihanna still fascinates as much as ever.

Fabienne Ba.
@badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna proved it once again at a recent dinner in Los Angeles: a simple sports skirt can become an ultra-glamorous piece when paired with heels. The singer and businesswoman continues to fascinate by reinventing sportswear with complete freedom.

A perfectly balanced sportswear-chic look

Spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, Rihanna wore a long, black athletic skirt with contrasting stripes reminiscent of a running track. This piece, which might have seemed very casual on paper, instantly gained sophistication thanks to a pair of pointed-toe, python-print pumps.

Up top, Rihanna opted for a cozy yet edgy piece: a Miu Miu-style zip-up fleece with a plaid pattern, borrowed from the outdoor and gorpcore worlds, which she repurposed. The result: an outfit somewhere between stadium wear and a red carpet look, worn with disarming ease.

The detail that makes all the difference: accessories and attitude

As always with Rihanna, accessories play a key role. A bold red lip added an old Hollywood touch, while a layered Y2K-inspired necklace injected a dose of 2000s nostalgia into this very contemporary look. The python print heralds the season's hottest trend, while the sporty skirt keeps the silhouette firmly on-trend. Beyond the pieces themselves, it's her confident attitude that truly transforms this outfit into a fashion moment.

Rihanna's signature: breaking the rules without hesitation

With this look, Rihanna confirms what she already does with cargo pants, joggers, and biker jackets: taking items from the most casual wardrobe and elevating them to the status of fashion statements by pairing them with ultra-glamorous pieces. Sport skirt + pumps, joggers + tutu, ripped jeans + chic derbies… nothing is off-limits as long as she injects boldness and coherence.

The lesson is clear: what's captivating isn't just the outfit, but this way of rejecting established rules. In a sports skirt and heels, Rihanna reminds us that a successful look is as much about creativity as it is about the freedom to dress exactly as you want.

