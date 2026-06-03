To celebrate her 28th wedding anniversary, Cindy Crawford shared a photo that touched her fans.

American supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, American businessman Rande Gerber, are celebrating nearly three decades of marriage. To mark their 28th wedding anniversary, the couple shared nostalgic photos on Instagram, which quickly touched their followers.

A publication full of nostalgia

On May 29, a symbolic date, Cindy Crawford posted two black and white photos. The first, a memory from their wedding, shows them cutting their wedding cake together; the second, more recent, captures the couple enjoying a dinner together, with an anniversary dessert on the table. "From this to that, in the blink of an eye," Cindy Crawford captioned the photos, before adding, "28 beautiful years. What a privilege to be married to you." Numerous celebrities, including American journalist Maria Shriver and American actress Lisa Rinna, offered their congratulations in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

With these tender and nostalgic posts, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber remind us that their story, which began nearly thirty years ago, has lost none of its warmth. Between childhood memories and recent photos, the couple offers their followers a beautiful lesson in enduring love, built on friendship and mutual respect.