At 50, actress Ali Larter turns heads in an emerald green dress

American actress, model, and producer Ali Larter made one of her most stunning red carpet appearances. At the 2026 Newport Beach TV Festival, she appeared in a long emerald green dress, whose asymmetrical cut immediately turned heads.

An emerald dress

On the Californian red carpet, Ali Larter chose a piece from Victoria Beckham's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, presented a few weeks earlier at Paris Fashion Week. An emerald green chiffon evening gown, the depth of color echoing that of the actress's eyes—a particularly striking visual effect under the flashes.

The garment relies on meticulous couture work: a fine veil, expertly placed draping at the front reminiscent of an ancient Greek chiton, and two strategically positioned clusters of raised flowers—one at bust level, the other just below the hip. This staging transforms the garment into a veritable textile sculpture.

Asymmetrical cut and Greek-inspired draping

The detail that makes the dress particularly chic is the long, plunging side slit. It runs from the bust to the hip, creating a sharp break in the silhouette and lending movement to the whole. A perfectly executed cutout. At the hem, the high-low cut subtly reveals Ali Larter's legs and structures the silhouette from bottom to top. The overall effect is a dress that fits the figure but retains all the fluidity of the emerald green fabric.

High heels with an "optical illusion" effect and gold jewelry

On her feet, Ali Larter opted for a pair of strappy pumps with openwork details. From the red carpet, the shoes appeared almost invisible, giving the actress the look of someone floating above the ground. A technical detail that was immediately commented on social media.

For jewelry, her stylists chose pieces from American brands: gold hoop earrings and stacked gold and silver rings. For her hair, a low, loose bun with an almost undone look, by Owen Gould. And for her makeup, Georgie Eisdell opted for a bold coral lip and a matching color on the eyes.

Ali Larter attends the "Landman" Ensemble Panel during the Newport Beach TV FEST at Lido Theater in Newport Beach pic.twitter.com/AoAr5k7taO — More Culture Less Pop (@culturelesspop) June 7, 2026

Overall triumph for the "Landman" series

Ali Larter's appearance took place in a particular context. During the ceremony, the actress joined her "Landman" co-stars—Billy Bob Thornton, Andy García, and Michelle Randolph—on stage to accept the Outstanding Ensemble in Drama Series award. This significant collective recognition for the production confirmed the show's critical acclaim.

With this emerald green dress, Ali Larter made a remarkably stylish appearance. She proved that the red carpet has nothing to do with age. An appearance that easily earns her place on her personal best.

