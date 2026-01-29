Dakota Johnson makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a "pantless" look

American actress, producer, and model Dakota Johnson reinvented 1970s bohemian maximalism by going pantless at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. Alongside Lily Allen, she posed in a feathered jacket and sheer tights, turning heads wherever she went.

A flamboyant tribute

For this first posthumous show by founder Valentino Garavani, Dakota opted on January 28th for a leopard-print blouse with a flirty bow and a metallic brown jacket with padded shoulders and a thick feather trim. Without trousers, she chose short black and cream lace shorts with sheer rust-colored lace tights.

Iconic details with a Y2K twist

The "Materialists" actress revived Valentino's signature style: black leather rockstud pumps, a runway bestseller for 2026 inspired by "Devil Wears Prada 2." With sleek hair and bangs, peachy makeup on her cheeks, lips, and eyelids, and taupe cat-eye sunglasses perched on the roof, she perfectly balanced boldness and sophistication. A glittery lime green wallet added the final pop of color.

Maximalism asserted in the City of Lights

This "pantless" look embodies Dakota's maximalist eclecticism: oversized volumes, feathers, animal prints, and nude high-legs. It celebrates the Valentino heritage—flirtatious, rock, luxurious—proving that Paris remains the ultimate playground for intrepid fashionistas.

Dakota Johnson thus transforms Fashion Week into a personal manifesto: daring to go pantless, wear feathers, and embrace Y2K at Valentino. Her "amplified bohemian" style honors a departed giant while dictating the codes of 2026, where audacity rhymes with timeless elegance.