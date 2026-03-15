"Bag of bones": Model Bella Hadid reignites the debate on "skinny shaming"

Celebrities' bodies are unfortunately always the subject of commentary on social media. American model Bella Hadid recently experienced this firsthand after a striking appearance on the red carpet. Several online comments criticized her figure, deeming it "too thin," reigniting the recurring debate about "skinny shaming," a form of stigmatization targeting people perceived as "too thin."

Reactions after a public appearance

Bella Hadid recently turned heads at an event in Los Angeles, where she appeared in an outfit that quickly went viral on social media. While many praised her style, some comments focused on her figure. Under some posts, users employed terms like "bag of bones" or "skeletal" to describe the model. These reactions sparked a broader discussion about how women's bodies are commented on in the public sphere, including those of celebrities.

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What is "skinny shaming"?

The term "skinny shaming" refers to negative, hateful, and mocking remarks directed at people considered "too thin." This form of body shaming involves judging or criticizing a person's physical appearance because of their thinness. It can manifest as comments about weight, assumptions about health, or remarks about appearance. Experts explain that this criticism can have psychological effects, particularly on self-esteem and body image.

Contradictory injunctions about women's bodies

The reactions surrounding Bella Hadid also illustrate a contradiction often mentioned in discussions about beauty standards. Women can be criticized both for being deemed "too thin" and, conversely, for not meeting certain criteria of thinness. These comments contribute to a broader form of body shaming, which involves publicly judging or evaluating a person's body. Several researchers point out that these conflicting standards can contribute to reinforcing social pressures surrounding appearance.

A broader discussion on beauty standards

Bella Hadid has already spoken in various interviews about the pressures surrounding body image in the fashion industry. Modeling, in particular, is often associated with very specific body standards, which can amplify comments about models' appearance. The debates surrounding body shaming and skinny shaming are therefore part of a broader discussion about body diversity in the media and fashion.

In summary, the reactions sparked by Bella Hadid's appearance demonstrate how frequently women's bodies remain the subject of commentary in the public sphere. Whether the criticism relates to thinness or other physical characteristics, these discussions regularly reignite the debate on beauty standards and how women's appearance is judged, particularly in the media and on social networks.