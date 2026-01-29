Suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery, this model responds firmly

Amelia Gray, model and daughter of American actress Lisa Rinna, recently faced accusations of multiple plastic surgeries leveled by a cosmetic surgeon on Instagram. She firmly responded, defending her honesty regarding her body choices.

Rumors fueled by a viral post

On January 28, 2026, content creator Molly Bailey posted a carousel of before-and-after photos of Amelia Gray, accusing her of having had cheek and lip fillers, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, jaw fillers, and Botox injections before the age of 25. Bailey satirized her role in "The Beauty," Ryan Murphy's satirical series about unrealistic beauty standards, where Amelia Gray denies having had any fillers. Amelia Gray commented, "Well sis, you're writing fake news about women, stop it! Women need to support each other."

An honest and assertive response

Amelia Gray clarified that she used SkinVive (hyaluronic acid for cheek skin, without a lasting filler effect), and not traditional lip fillers: "I literally said what I put in my lips..." Faced with accusations of lying, she admitted to having rhinoplasty and detailed her history, which she explained to Variety : a medical reduction on her chest at 16 to prevent sepsis from a piercing, followed by failed implants requiring emergency reconstruction. Amelia Gray explained that she regrets letting an older ex influence her choices, but dismissed the unfounded speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Amelia ♥ (@ameliagray)

The paradox of beauty standards

This clash highlights the double standard imposed on models: criticized if they have plastic surgery, and viewed with suspicion if they don't. Amelia Gray, in her role in "The Beauty," directly challenges these toxic norms while advocating for female solidarity against hasty judgment. Her intervention echoes that of American actress and director Brittany Snow, who recently denied having undergone surgery in a similar case.

Amelia Gray thus transforms the attacks into a plea for authenticity, refusing to let her body become a "speculative battleground." Her firm response—a blend of medical honesty and a call for sisterhood—invites us to rethink how we scrutinize women's appearances in the age of social media.