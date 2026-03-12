Actress Lily-Rose Depp is reviving leopard print with style.

Fashion trends often have a way of making a comeback after being deemed outdated. Leopard print is a prime example. During Paris Fashion Week, French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp turned heads with an outfit that brought this iconic print back into the spotlight.

A notable appearance at the Chanel fashion show

The Chanel Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, held at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, brought together numerous celebrities from the worlds of film and fashion. Among the front-row guests, Lily-Rose Depp stood out in a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble. The French-American actress and model wore a wide-strapped midi dress adorned with the print, paired with a matching hat. The outfit was completed with more understated accessories, including a burgundy Chanel bag and neutral-toned pumps, creating a contrast with the animal print.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! US (@hellomagus)

An iconic fashion print

Leopard print holds a special place in fashion history. Popularized in the 1940s and 50s, it has become, over the decades, a symbol of bold style. In the 1960s, certain fashion houses and film personalities contributed to making this print extremely popular. Later, in the 1990s and 2000s, it was adopted in a wide variety of styles, from Hollywood chic to rock influences. Even today, many designers continue to revisit animal print in their collections.

A look that blends vintage and modernity

Lily-Rose Depp's outfit combined several stylistic references. The small hat and the dress's cut evoked a retro style, while the simplicity of the accessories added a more contemporary touch. This blend of influences gave the outfit a vintage yet modern feel, often associated with Parisian style. In current trends, stylists explain that leopard print can be worn elegantly when paired with understated pieces or minimalist accessories.

A close link with the House of Chanel

Lily-Rose Depp's presence at the Chanel show is not surprising. The French-American actress and model has maintained a close relationship with the fashion house for several years. She became one of the brand's faces at a very young age, notably for the Chanel N°5 fragrance. This collaboration is also part of a family history, as her mother, Vanessa Paradis, has been associated with Chanel since the 1990s. Since then, Lily-Rose Depp has regularly appeared at the house's shows and events.

With her striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Lily-Rose Depp brought leopard print back into the spotlight, an iconic motif regularly revisited by fashion. Blending vintage heritage with contemporary interpretation, this style proves once again that certain trends can transcend decades while remaining relevant.