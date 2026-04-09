In a vintage "cape dress," Sydney Sweeney turns heads on the red carpet

At the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria," Sydney Sweeney made a striking impression with her decidedly retro fashion choice. The American actress appeared on the red carpet in a white dress, confirming the resurgence of silhouettes inspired by the 2000s.

An iconic cape dress from the 2000s

Known for the HBO series' highly contemporary aesthetic, the event nonetheless provided Sydney Sweeney with the opportunity to opt for a vintage piece. This stylistic contrast underscores the diversity of current influences in fashion, where the archives of major fashion houses play an increasingly important role in shaping celebrity looks.

The dress chosen by Sydney Sweeney was distinguished by its minimalist cut and signature detail: a lightweight cape integrated into the sleeves. Crafted from a close-fitting jersey with a short length, the dress presented a streamlined silhouette typical of the 2000s aesthetic. The central element of the design was a flowing veil draped around the arms, creating an airy cape effect. The structure was accentuated by a rhinestone-embellished bow, creating an enveloping shape reminiscent of some of Pierre Cardin's stylistic experiments with volume and movement.

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A consistent style right down to the accessories

The choice of accessories complemented the bright aesthetic of the look. Sydney Sweeney wore silver slingback pumps, along with diamond jewelry including drop earrings, a tennis bracelet, and several matching rings. For her beauty look, the actress maintained her signature hairstyle with a soft blowout featuring natural waves, reinforcing the balance between sophistication and simplicity.

The return of vintage to the red carpets

This sartorial choice reflects a broader trend observed in recent media events: the appreciation of archival pieces from major fashion houses. Vintage is now seen as a marker of stylistic authenticity, while also contributing to a more sustainable approach to fashion. By revisiting a creation from 2007, Sydney Sweeney demonstrated that certain silhouettes remain timeless, while finding renewed resonance with contemporary audiences.

With this cape dress, Sydney Sweeney illustrates the ability of vintage to engage with current trends. Her appearance on the red carpet for season 3 of the series "Euphoria" confirms the growing interest of celebrities in pieces from fashion archives, capable of bringing uniqueness and depth to their public image.