At 40, model Irina Shayk opts for a minimalist silhouette

Russian model Irina Shayk continues to make her mark with her style. She shared a series of minimalist, editorial-style photos on Instagram, in which one piece particularly stands out: a pair of leather pants. This post confirms, once again, her impeccable fashion sense.

Leather trousers with a trompe-l'œil detail

At the heart of this look: wide-legged, relaxed black leather trousers worn low on the hips. Their distinctive feature lies in a trompe-l'œil effect at the waist. The upper section mimics the waistband of dark gray denim jeans, complete with belt loops and silver metallic details, before transitioning into a supple, fluid matte leather. This detail, blending the worlds of denim and leather, is enough to make this piece the highlight of the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

A minimalist and editorial aesthetic

Photographed on an apartment balcony, leaning against a white wall, Irina Shayk opted for a minimalist setting, worthy of a fashion editorial. Her long brown hair, styled with a center part, and the absence of any artifice reinforce this impression of controlled simplicity.

True to the "less is more" ethos, she lets the garment speak for itself, creating an atmosphere that is both raw and sophisticated. This publication confirms Irina Shayk's status in the fashion world. A muse for numerous brands and a regular on the biggest runways, she has established herself over the years as a style icon. Her look continues to inspire and captivate with each appearance.

With these leather trousers featuring a trompe-l'œil detail and a minimalist presentation, Irina Shayk delivers another demonstration of style. By focusing on a single statement piece and a clean aesthetic, she proves that in fashion, simplicity can be "the most effective form of daring."