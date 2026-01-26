Dressed in a leopard print outfit, this singer's figure is causing a sensation

Thai star Lisa (South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink), currently on her "Deadline" tour in Tokyo, shared an explosive Instagram carousel where her outfits, including a "cut-out bodysuit" and a leopard look, have already accumulated over 2 million likes.

A cut-out bodysuit with striking metallic details

In the slides of her post captioned "2nd to last stop here in Tokyo! Japan Blinks," Lisa wears a black cutout bodysuit adorned with silver spike decorations between the cups and on the hips. She paired it with a matching sleeveless cape and lace-up knee-high boots that elongate her silhouette, creating an electrifying, rock-inspired look.

The power of the leopard: a magnetic "animal silhouette"

The real highlight of the show was her leopard-print outfit, which sculpted her figure and caused a sensation among fans. This "wild" print accentuated her silhouette with perfect mastery of the bodycon and underscored her reputation as the undisputed queen of K-pop street fashion.

Tokyo as a fashion playground

This Instagram carousel captures the essence of the "Deadline" tour in Japan: Lisa alternates between a variety of ultra-stylish outfits, from a metallic bodysuit to a fierce leopard print, demonstrating her stylistic versatility. At 28, the "Money" girl confirms her status as a global icon, capable of turning every appearance into a viral moment.

Lisa from the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink doesn't just sing: she imposes an aesthetic that redefines the codes of K-pop. From her bodysuit with silver spikes to her sculpted leopard-print silhouette, she transforms Tokyo into her personal catwalk, proving that her style is just as sensational as her music.