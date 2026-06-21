In beach attire, Elizabeth Hurley signals the return of a summer trend

Anaëlle G.
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model and producer Elizabeth Hurley shared on Instagram a beach look that brings back a very practical summer trend: the skirt - or sarong - worn over a two-piece.

The beach skirt, a summer trend

In the photo, Elizabeth Hurley poses with her back against a wall, in front of a few potted palm trees. Over her black beach outfit, she wears lightweight, flowing trousers, tied at the waist and slit high on the sides, creating the illusion of a wrap skirt. The airy and elegant effect transforms a simple beach outfit into a truly stylish look. This piece, designed to be worn over a two-piece swimsuit, is sure to be one of the season's must-haves.

A piece bearing his own brand

This choice was no accident. Elizabeth Hurley's outfit is, in fact, from her own beachwear brand, launched some twenty years ago. A designer as well as a muse, Elizabeth Hurley regularly showcases her creations on her Instagram account, confirming her status as a leading figure in beach fashion. She wears her entrepreneurial hat with the same natural ease as her appearances on the red carpet.

With this look, Elizabeth Hurley proves once again that she has mastered the codes of summer fashion. By bringing back the skirt worn over a bikini, she signals the return of a trend that is as chic as it is practical. It's sure to inspire vacationers looking for summer outfit ideas.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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