"I knew who he was": Ester Expósito's revelation about Kylian Mbappé intrigues fans

Awarded at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Ester Expósito gave an interview in which one particular revelation caught everyone's attention. When asked by the media outlet Legend about Kylian Mbappé, whose name has been linked to hers for the past few months, the Spanish actress let slip a short phrase – “I knew who he was” – which immediately intrigued her fans.

A brief reference to Kylian Mbappé

Since the beginning of the year, Ester Expósito's name has been regularly linked to that of the French footballer, the two having been seen together on several occasions. Neither, however, has publicly commented on the nature of this connection. True to her discretion, Ester Expósito has only briefly addressed the subject, simply acknowledging that she knows who he is—a given, considering the athlete's global fame. Ester Expósito also reiterated her desire to protect her privacy, stating that she does not want this media attention to overshadow her career.

"I know nothing about football."

Beyond this allusion, it was above all her relationship with football that made a lasting impression. "I know nothing about football! I've only been to a stadium a handful of times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television," she confessed to Le Parisien . And this, despite the fervor surrounding the sport in Spain: "Even though Spain is a great footballing country, I don't have that culture," she explained.

A paradox with his new film

This admission is all the more "delicious" as it comes at a particular moment in her career. Ester Expósito has just finished filming "Baton," her first English-language film, shot in the United States, whose plot revolves around a soccer player. "It's a world I'm discovering, and with this film, everything is happening at once. So I'm starting to get interested in it," she explains, amused by the coincidence.

An actress on the rise

In Monte Carlo, Ester Expósito received the Golden Nymph for Best International Newcomer, a reward for her already impressive career. Catapulted to international fame by the series "Elite" in 2018, when she was only 18, she has since taken on numerous projects to avoid being typecast. She will soon be seen in the thriller "Enfrentados: Marfil" as well as in "Dante," which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Between measured revelations about her private life and a sincere admission of her lack of football knowledge, Ester Expósito confirms her discreet nature, determined to stay focused on her career. One thing is certain: with her international projects, the Spanish actress and model will continue to make headlines, first and foremost for her talent.