Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the adoption that changed her life with Jake Bongiovi

British actress, producer, and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown has agreed to share a more intimate part of her life. She recently revisited her adoption experience, which she saw as the fulfillment of a childhood dream, alongside her husband, American model and actor Jake Bongiovi.

A rare public statement about her family life

Known for her role as Eleven in the hit series "Stranger Things" and for her portrayals in "Enola Holmes," Millie Bobby Brown took advantage of a media appearance to share some personal insights. She spoke on the show "Not Gonna Lie ," hosted by Kylie Kelce. During the interview, she candidly discussed the arrival of her daughter and the family plans she and her husband have for the future. This was a rare departure from the couple's usually discreet communication, as they are particularly careful to protect their private life.

Adoption, a childhood dream

One of the highlights of the interview was her account of her journey to adoption. Millie Bobby Brown explained that this commitment stemmed from a lifelong childhood dream, one she had cherished since her earliest years. "I always, always wanted to adopt," she confided to Kylie Kelce. The young woman spoke emotionally about her childhood memories: "It was always part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was home, around the age of five or six, my parents would say, 'You had your dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any myself. And I never pretended to be pregnant." This testimony speaks volumes about the deeply personal nature of her choice.

The arrival of their daughter in the summer of 2025

It was during the summer of 2025 that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed their daughter. A major milestone in the lives of the young couple, who had married just a few months earlier. The arrival of the child, celebrated discreetly, marked a turning point for the star who, at only a few years old, is experiencing life events usually reserved for "older" women: an international career, marriage, and motherhood. It's a unique trajectory that she fully embraces, making choices that reflect who she is.

The wish to one day carry a child

While Millie Bobby Brown saw her first dream come true through adoption, she hasn't ruled out the possibility of one day having children of her own. During the interview, the actress explained that expanding her family remains in her plans, without abandoning her choice of adoption. "It's not that I don't want to. I hope it will happen someday," she confided. Before adding a particularly striking statement: "Adoption is love, adoption is forever." A way of reminding everyone that the two paths are not mutually exclusive, but can, on the contrary, coexist within the same family journey.

A project that has been in the works for a long time

The arrival of their baby girl was anything but a spur-of-the-moment decision. Millie Bobby Brown explained that she did extensive research before embarking on this adventure with Jake Bongiovi. The actress drew particularly on her social work studies, which she pursued alongside her acting career. "I loved the adoption aspect of my social work courses; it was so important and meaningful. I also learned what it entailed by talking with birth mothers and reading a lot about their experiences," she explained.

The actress also emphasized that the adoption was a decision fully shared with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. "My husband and I took the time to reflect on this story and what this journey represents. And then, we went for it," she confided.

By sharing her adoption experience with rare sincerity, Millie Bobby Brown delivers a personal testimony that transcends mere media coverage. A testimony that reminds us, as she so aptly summarizes, that "adoption is love, adoption is forever."