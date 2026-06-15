Dressed in beach attire, Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her 61st birthday with a message full of optimism.

Elizabeth Hurley recently celebrated her 61st birthday with a smile. The British actress and model marked her birthday on Instagram, sharing a photo taken by the water, accompanied by a decidedly optimistic message. It was an opportunity for her to offer a lovely life lesson about the passage of time.

A message full of optimism

“Happy birthday to me!” Elizabeth Hurley captioned her post. She confessed to having long feared that “life would get less exciting with age”—before realizing the opposite. “I love my life now,” she affirmed, encouraging everyone to keep their heads held high and never give up. She accompanied this positive outlook with heartfelt thanks to her “amazing friends and family,” as well as her fans, whom she praised for their loyalty. “This year has already been full of emotions, and I can’t wait to see what’s next,” she added.

An appearance by the water's edge

To capture this moment, Elizabeth Hurley chose a photo in beach attire, taken facing the water, holding a brightly colored towel. Known for her ease in front of the camera and her radiant image, she once again confirms her serenity and confidence, at an age where she fully accepts who she is. An appearance perfectly in keeping with the luminous spirit of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Surrounded by her loved ones

Unsurprisingly, the message sparked a wave of affection in the comments. Among the most touching was that of her 24-year-old son, Damian, who declared his love for her. The actress, who says she finds happiness in her loved ones, is also clearly enjoying a "perfect romance" with musician Billy Ray Cyrus, to whom she has been in a relationship since 2025. The couple divides their time between the artist's farm in Tennessee and the actress's country home in England. Between gardening, music, and evenings by the fire, she sums up their daily life in one word: "happiness."

Elizabeth Hurley's message is much more than just a birthday greeting: it's a powerful plea to move forward in life with optimism and gratitude. By reminding us that our best years aren't necessarily behind us, she delivers an inspiring message that clearly resonated with her community. It's the perfect way to approach the new year with confidence.