In a draped dress, Kim Kardashian attracts all eyes in Monaco

Kim Kardashian never goes unnoticed, and her recent trip to Monaco was no exception. At the Formula 1 Grand Prix, she turned heads in an elegant draped cream-colored dress by Gucci. She shared her appearance with her Instagram followers.

A draped dress

For her race day, Kim Kardashian opted for a long, cream-colored jersey dress. The dress features an asymmetrical neckline and a single long sleeve, delicately draped over one shoulder. Gathering at the waist adds structure, while the flowing fabric hugs the body before cascading to the floor. The draping evokes an antique feel, creating a look that is both understated and sophisticated.

A spectacular open back

While the dress appeared understated from the front, it held a true "surprise" at the back. Widely open, it featured a sculptural draping effect at the waist, adding a dramatic touch to the overall look. This contrast between a clean front and a daring back was one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the Monaco weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Carefully chosen accessories

As for accessories, Kim Kardashian opted for large sunglasses with purple lenses, as well as black Gucci horsebit pumps. She completed the look with a loose bun, adorned with a few face-framing strands. She coordinated this look with her sister Khloé, who was also dressed in cream, for a perfectly matching duo.

With this draped cream-colored dress, Kim Kardashian once again proved her mastery of the art of appearance. She wasn't seen in front of the cameras at the Barcelona Grand Prix on June 14, 2026, suggesting that her presence was discreet or simply absent from the event. It remains to be seen whether she will make another appearance at a Formula 1 Grand Prix before the end of the 2026 season, a possibility that would undoubtedly reignite the attention surrounding her much-discussed public appearances.