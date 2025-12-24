Search here...

"An incredible face": Nicole Kidman glows with her new hairstyle

Léa Michel
@nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman is radiant with her new sleek hairstyle, prompting fans to compliment her, commenting, "an incredible face." The photo, taken just before the holidays, showcases an ultra-luminous glow and a newfound serenity after a turbulent personal period.

An incredible face

The photo shared on Instagram shows Nicole Kidman with straight, satiny strawberry-blonde hair, parted to the side—that famous "millennial" look that structures the face and softens features. This makeup highlights the radiance of her skin, with slightly rosy cheeks and understated makeup, giving the impression that she "glows from within."

In the caption, Nicole Kidman explains that she is celebrating her 6 months of collaboration with the high-end skincare brand Clé de Peau Beauté, while already looking ahead to 2026. This association with a brand focused on radiant skin further reinforces this impression of a "perfect face", carefully highlighted by the hairstyle.

A simple hairstyle, maximum impact

By adopting this sleek, glossy style and a very millennial side part, Nicole Kidman demonstrates how a single hair detail can instantly modernize a look. The side part creates volume at the crown, frames the forehead, and draws attention to the eyes and cheekbones, contributing to an impression of harmony and softness.

This hairstyle choice also fits into the debate around "side parts", long considered "outdated" by part of Gen Z: Nicole Kidman proves that they can instead be sophisticated, elegant and perfectly current.

A new light after a difficult autumn

Behind this radiant selfie, Nicole Kidman's personal circumstances make the image even more touching. After an autumn described as stressful and marked by her separation from Keith Urban, she is preparing for a holiday season focused on her daughters and family traditions.

In short, this new hairstyle and glow give the impression of a fresh start, where the actress chooses to appear strong, serene, and forward-looking. In the eyes of fans, this blend of vulnerability and serenity echoes the famous comment: "an incredible face" —not only for its beauty, but also for the resilience it conveys.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"You still shine so bright": Serena Williams makes a sensation in a long dress

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"You still shine so bright": Serena Williams makes a sensation in a long dress

Serena Williams has once again captivated the internet with a stunning long yellow dress, which users deemed incredibly...

In a sculpting dress, Shakira captivates with an elegant look

With her charisma and innate sense of style, Shakira shines far beyond the music scene. Recently, she caused...

What this supermodel would have earned for appearing for one minute in a cult film

Twenty-two years after its release, "Love Actually" continues to reveal its secrets. This British romantic comedy, which has...

By bleaching her eyebrows, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter sparks debate

At just 12 years old, North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has once...

Criticized for her body, Kate Winslet reveals the remarks that have marked her for life

International film icon Kate Winslet recently opened up about the painful memories of being mocked and criticized for...

"Iconic": Dua Lipa at the beach causes a sensation on social media

Dua Lipa is enjoying a blissful break after her world tour, sharing photos in the bathroom that are...

© 2025 The Body Optimist