"She's too seductive": Kim Novak criticizes the choice of Sydney Sweeney for her biopic

American actress Kim Novak (93) recently expressed reservations about the choice of American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney to portray her in the biopic "Scandalous!", which focuses on her relationship with singer Sammy Davis Jr. In an interview with The Times, Marilyn Pauline Novak – known as Kim Novak – stated that she would not have approved of this casting decision.

Concerns about the film's approach

According to Kim Novak, the image associated with Sydney Sweeney could influence the perception of her personal story. "It's completely unsuitable for portraying me," she stated, adding that she felt the actress "draws too much attention to her physical appearance" and that "Sydney Sweeney is too seductive all the time."

Beyond the choice of the lead actress, Kim Novak also expressed concerns about how her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. might be portrayed on screen. She fears that "the film will focus too much on sensationalism rather than the personal and emotional aspects" of their story.

“I’m afraid their relationship will be presented primarily from a very sensational angle,” she explained, emphasizing that their bond was based above all on shared values and experiences. “We had a lot in common,” she added, stressing the importance of placing their relationship in its historical context. The film “Scandalous!” is set to recount the romance between American actress Kim Novak and American singer Sammy Davis Jr. in the late 1950s, a relationship that sparked considerable controversy within the social and cultural context of the time.

Sydney Sweeney speaks of her admiration for Kim Novak

For her part, American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney expressed her enthusiasm at the prospect of portraying Kim Novak. She stated that she was "honored to be able to embody such an iconic figure in cinema," emphasizing the modernity of the actress's journey in the face of media pressure. She indicated that she was particularly interested in how Kim Novak had to deal with the attention focused on her public image and her private life, themes she believes remain relevant today.

Ultimately, Kim Novak's words illustrate the sometimes divergent expectations between the personalities whose lives are adapted for the screen and the creative teams tasked with telling their stories. The "Scandalous!" project is part of a growing trend of biopics dedicated to film figures, often sparking debates and discussions about the choice of actors and the narrative approach.