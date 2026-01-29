"One year already": Gisele Bündchen talks about her daily life as a mother of three

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is sharing a year of tenderness with her third child through family photos recently posted on Instagram. This first birthday reveals a fulfilled mother, surrounded by her older children and her partner Joaquim Valente.

An intimate and modest celebration

On January 28, 2026, Gisele posted a carousel of images where her youngest child, photographed from behind, blew out his first candle next to a large "Happy Birthday" balloon. The photos captured "stolen moments": maternal hugs, sporting moments with his father Joaquim, and tender interactions with the family pets. In the caption, she shared her emotion: "I can't believe it's already been over a year since you came to bless our lives. Thank you, God, for so much."

Mother of three: a blended family balance

The Brazilian model is raising Benjamin (15) and Vivian (12), her children from her marriage to sports commentator and former professional American football player Tom Brady, from whom she divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. With her husband, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, she welcomes this third child as a new chapter. These photos illustrate a harmonious daily life, where sport, nature, and affection blend together to surround their youngest child.

A testament to genuine love

Through these images, Gisele portrays parenthood away from the spotlight. She protects her son's privacy while celebrating the simple joys of an extended family, filled with laughter, games, and spiritual gratitude. These captured moments reveal an authentic intimacy, where love, complicity, and kindness take precedence over media hype. Each photograph seems to tell a story of precious moments shared, highlighting the importance of presence and tenderness in everyday life, far from the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

Gisele Bündchen thus transformed the first birthday of her third child into a declaration of family love, proving that motherhood (generally) multiplies happiness. This sharing is a reminder of her resilience: from fashion icon to mother of three, she embodies a serene and profound balance.