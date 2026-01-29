In a sparkling outfit, this singer made a striking appearance.

South African pop star Tyla continues to make waves, this time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The "Water" singer recently captivated viewers by transforming from a casual outfit into a dazzling ensemble in a short video posted on the show's official Instagram account. This stylish transformation, set to the tune of her own hit "CHANEL," quickly went viral.

A look that blends elegance and modernity

In the video, Tyla swaps her bathrobe for a chic look. She appears wearing a shimmering black bra-style top, paired with a red and white tweed midi skirt that highlights her sharp sense of style. A matching jacket completes the outfit, adding a touch of Parisian chic.

To complete the look, the singer sported several necklaces, adding sparkle to her appearance. This sartorial choice perfectly illustrates Tyla's signature style: a fusion of classic and contemporary elements, where sensuality and elegance meet.

Tyla, rising icon of style and music

Catapulted to international fame with her hit "Water," the singer has made numerous high-profile appearances. Her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show is just further confirmation of her meteoric rise in the international pop scene. Tyla also asserts her identity as a committed and inspiring fashionista, capable of blending the elegance of tweed with the power of modern fashion.

Tyla confirms once again that she is not only a talented artist, but also a rising style icon. Her memorable appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show proves that she knows how to transform every moment into a visual spectacle, where music and fashion unite to reveal the full extent of her dazzling charisma.