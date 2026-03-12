"She's stunning": Selena Gomez dazzles with a radiant look

Makeup artist Jenni Nicole (@jennanicoleofficial) shared a golden selfie of American singer-songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez on Instagram, capturing a spring glow under natural light.

A "glow makeup" in warm and luminous tones

In this sun-drenched photo, Selena Gomez sports a perfectly executed sun-kissed makeup look: golden highlighter sculpting her cheekbones, iridescent peach eyeshadow for a healthy glow, subtle smoky eyes with lengthened lashes, and plump, glossy pink lips. Her wavy brown hair cascades freely, framing a confident smile, all clad in a textured black sweater for a chic contrast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENNA NICOLE (@jennanicoleofficial)

Authenticity and natural light

This selfie, taken indoors with a skylight flooded with light, highlights Selena Gomez's natural skin, giving her a super glowy and vibrant look reminiscent of waking up in the sun. Jenni Nicole creates an effortless beauty look, perfect for a summer vibe.

Fans are ecstatic: "Super sunny!"

Comments are exploding with admiration: "She's sublime, that solar glow is crazy!" , or "Super sunny Selena, you light everything up!" , fans enthuse, praising this makeup that captures the joyful and radiant essence of Selena Gomez.

In short, Selena Gomez, styled by Jenni Nicole, embodies radiant beauty in this luminous selfie that celebrates simple, glowy radiance. An inspiring look that proves "true glow" sometimes comes from simple natural light and glowy makeup.