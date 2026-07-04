"She looks 20": Megan Fox surprises with a makeover that everyone loves

American actress and model Megan Fox was recently praised by her makeup artist, who shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her latest makeover. The result: a flood of compliments from internet users, captivated by her radiant look.

A luminous beauty treatment

In these photos, Megan Fox appears radiant thanks to makeup that is both understated and luminous. A glowing complexion with a healthy-looking complexion, eyes intensified by a touch of eyeliner and defined lashes, lips in a rosy nude shade: the overall effect perfectly highlights her features. Her long brown hair, styled in soft waves, and an elegant black trench coat completed this chic and natural look. A masterful beauty application, designed to enhance her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Phillips (@maryphillips)

Fans are charmed

Unsurprisingly, these photos sparked a wave of admiring reactions. In the comments, internet users showered her with compliments, many highlighting the actress's radiance. "She looks just like she did in Transformers," "She looks 20," were just some of the many messages.

It's worth noting that this type of comment, like "She looks 20," may seem flattering, but it's actually based on a problematic idea: that a woman should look younger than her age to be valued. Aging is a natural process, and it affects everyone. The signs of aging don't diminish a person's beauty in any way. Reducing a compliment to "youthful appearance" contributes to widespread cultural biases that link a woman's worth to her youthful appearance, which is neither necessary nor desirable.

With this luminous makeover, Megan Fox once again won everyone over, while unintentionally reminding us how much reactions around women's appearance are still often influenced by expectations linked to youth and aesthetic standards that are still very present in the public sphere.