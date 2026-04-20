Actress Diane Kruger, 49, caused a sensation with a dress worthy of a work of art.

Tatiana Richard
@dianekruger / Instagram

There are outfits that transcend fashion and verge on art. This is exactly the effect produced by German actress Diane Kruger at the launch of the new Tiffany & Co. collection, with a sculptural dress that immediately went viral.

A prestigious event in New York

On April 16, 2026, Tiffany & Co. hosted a gala in New York City to celebrate the launch of its new high jewelry collection, "Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden." The event took place at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan and brought together a host of celebrities, each more elegant than the last.

Among the guests were American actress Amanda Seyfried, British actress and producer Naomi Watts, American actress and director Chase Sui Wonders, and American singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor.

A dress like a painting

Diane Kruger caused a sensation in a strapless dress by Sabina Bilenko Couture from the Spring 2026 collection, whose embroidery was absolutely stunning. The embroidery didn't just evoke nature; it constructed an entire scene. The peacock, architectural motifs, and delicate vegetal scrolls formed a veritable jeweled landscape, perfectly echoing the narrative thread of the "Hidden Garden" collection.

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A color palette in harmony with Tiffany

The semi-sheer, delicately structured bodice was covered in pearls and embroidery that evoked tiny underwater treasures. The skirt, meanwhile, completed a silhouette that was both fluid and precious. Actress Diane Kruger accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, reinforcing the perfect harmony between the outfit and the evening's theme.

In short, Diane Kruger knows how to transform a red carpet into a true fashion moment, and this evening was no exception. The German actress once again confirms her status as a style icon – capable of wearing a couture creation with both effortless style and undeniable personality.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
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