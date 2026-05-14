"Worthy of a work of art": in a romantic dress, Alia Bhatt makes a striking appearance

British actress of Indian descent Alia Bhatt made her grand return to the Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026). For her first appearance at the 79th edition, she opted for a Yash Patil gown adorned with a landscape print. Her appearance was immediately praised online, with many comparing the piece to a veritable "walking work of art."

A dress conceived as a living painting

The dress worn by Alia Bhatt is a bespoke creation by Indian designer Yash Patil. The design plays on a pictorial dimension: the full, structured, and voluminous skirt is printed with a landscape composed of deep green tones at the bottom and a luminous blue sky that gradually rises towards the top. This gradient creates a horizon effect, as if the dress itself were telling a story. The fitted sweetheart neckline, supported by thin straps, extends this inspiration by incorporating the blue hues of the sky. The overall effect is a romantic, almost regal silhouette, without veering into princess-like excess.

For her hairstyle, actress Alia Bhatt opted for a low bun with a side part, allowing the fabric to take center stage. Her makeup, in keeping with the Korean "glass skin" trend, focused on a luminous complexion and bold lips. She wore small gold studs in her ears and a statement ring on her hand: the minimalist approach was complete, so as not to detract from the dress.

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An appearance praised by internet users

Very quickly, photos and videos of Alia Bhatt's arrival circulated widely on social media. Comments flooded in under posts from her fan pages and fashion accounts. Many described the dress as "worthy of a work of art," praising the designer's boldness and the actress's poise. Others simply wrote: "She's sublime," "She's a living painting," "One of the most beautiful dresses of Cannes 2026."

International fashion media also picked up on the story, with several comparing the piece to a landscape painting worn as clothing. This collective reaction confirms the visual impact of this first look and places Alia Bhatt among the most striking appearances of opening day.

Alia Bhatt, loyal ambassador of Cannes

For Alia Bhatt, this appearance on the Croisette is not her first. The actress is marking her second year as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival. This role places her in the lineage of other international stars associated with the French brand, such as Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and American actress and model Andie MacDowell.

Alia Bhatt, who rose to fame with "Student of the Year" and is a major figure in contemporary Indian cinema, is now a familiar face on European red carpets. Her arrival in France a few hours earlier, in a simple Carolina Herrera suit, had already attracted attention.

With this landscape-inspired dress, Alia Bhatt confirms her status as an essential figure in international fashion. Blending couture craftsmanship with a tribute to Indian design, her appearance at Cannes 2026 stands out as one of the most poetic of the opening. And while the festival has only just begun, her future appearances are already highly anticipated.