"An Indian beauty": this former Miss World causes a sensation in an ivory dress

When Priyanka Chopra makes an appearance on a red carpet, a memorable fashion moment is expected. And at the 2026 Gold Gala in Los Angeles, she certainly lived up to that expectation. In an ivory dress steeped in history and emotion, the former Miss World caused a sensation. And on social media, the comments poured in: "Indian beauty," "magnificent," and so on.

A sculptural dress laden with symbolism

For this prestigious evening hosted by Gold House at the Music Center, Priyanka Chopra chose a bespoke couture creation by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal, in collaboration with her longtime stylist Ami Patel. The result is striking: an ivory dress with a fitted silhouette that then flares into an ethereal train, interspersed with sheer panels and sculptural embroidery.

What makes this look truly unique is its story. The dress was crafted from a 20-year-old Chikankari sari, transformed into a contemporary piece. Six weeks of work were required, with the entire process done by hand by Indian artisans, before the fabric was reconstructed according to Amit Aggarwal's architectural signature, embellished with delicate glass beads. A vibrant tribute to Indian textile craftsmanship and the women who perpetuate it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

An evening full of meaning

Beyond the red carpet, the 2026 Gold Gala held a special significance for Priyanka Chopra. She was honored with the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor, an award presented by Gold House to celebrate those who promote Asia-Pacific culture internationally. This recognition acknowledges her 25-year career, spanning the Indian film industry and Hollywood.

The theme of this 5th edition, "A New Gold World," paid tribute to cultural leadership and collective progress. A perfect setting to wear a dress that, precisely, tells a story of dialogue between Indian traditions and contemporary codes.

An extraordinary career

A helpful reminder to appreciate how far she's come: Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World on November 30, 2000, at just 18 years old. This achievement marked the beginning of an extraordinary career. She became one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, with memorable roles in "Fashion," "Mary Kom," and "Bajirao Mastani," before conquering Hollywood with the series "Quantico," followed by "Citadel" and "The Bluff."

Cannes 2026 (May 12-23, 2026) will also be a major event for her: she will present her new film "Reset", a survival thriller that she filmed alongside British actor Orlando Bloom.

A standing ovation on social media

Beneath the numerous posts shared from the red carpet, internet users showered her with praise. "An Indian beauty," "magnificent," "the most elegant woman at the Gold Gala" ... the comments testify to the admiration the actress inspires, but also to the very positive reception her choice of attire received. Many applauded the symbolic dimension of the dress, its connection to Indian heritage, and the way Priyanka Chopra uses her platform to highlight the artisans behind the garments she wears.

With her appearance at the 2026 Gold Gala, Priyanka Chopra is creating much more than just a fashion moment. She is telling a story, that of a journey spanning more than two decades, a precious cultural heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship showcased on one of the world's most prestigious red carpets.