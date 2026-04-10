"Incredibly beautiful": this American model enhances her figure in a denim dress

American model, influencer, and television personality Olandria Carthen turned heads at the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles. Having risen to fame on the show "Love Island USA," she graced the pink carpet in a look that reimagined one of fashion's most popular staples: jeans.

A denim dress that reinvents ripped jeans

For this event, Olandria Carthen wore a denim dress. Made from light-wash denim, the long, fitted dress hugged her figure. The dress was distinguished by its deconstructed design, inspired by ripped jeans. Cutouts and fringe details appeared at the hem, adding a contemporary and experimental touch.

The most striking detail was the sculptural, asymmetrical neckline, created from a repositioned, vertically placed denim waistband, resulting in an original architectural structure. Black satin contrasted with the raw texture of the denim. This fabric also formed a wide bow at the back, extending into an elegant train that accentuated the garment's couture dimension.

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A minimalist style to enhance the silhouette

Olandria Carthen completed her look with understated yet striking accessories. A black choker reminiscent of a belt accentuated her neck, while statement rings and diamond earrings added a touch of sparkle. Her black pointed-toe pumps and matching manicure reinforced the outfit's visual coherence.

The contrast between the textured denim and the satin black elements created a balance between streetwear inspiration and sophistication. For her beauty look, Olandria Carthen opted for a pixie cut with micro-fringes, paired with makeup that highlighted a subtle smoky eye and natural lips.

The rise of a new fashion figure

Olandria Carthen's presence at the Fashion Trust US Awards illustrates the emergence of new, influential faces in contemporary fashion. Her choice of a dress blending deconstructed denim with haute couture elements reflects a current trend: blurring the lines between everyday wear and statement pieces. On social media, the outfit garnered numerous enthusiastic reactions. Many users praised the model's elegance, leaving comments such as "Incredibly beautiful" and "Gorgeous."

With this denim dress, Olandria Carthen offered an original vision of contemporary fashion. This outfit demonstrates that even the most familiar materials can be transformed into spectacular creations, confirming the importance of creativity in the evolution of trends.