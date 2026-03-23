"A princess": Actress Chase Infiniti turns heads in a ruffled dress

Léa Michel
@chaseinfiniti / Instagram

American actress Chase Infiniti looked like a true princess in a sumptuous indigo ruffled dress for the opening of the Series Mania festival in Lille, France.

A modern princess dress

To walk the red carpet in Lille on March 20th, the actress chose a deep indigo blue creation, entirely custom-made by Louis Vuitton. The luxurious satin dress featured a romantic ruffled neckline, a multi-tiered pleated bodice, and, most notably, a voluminous pannier-style skirt that flared out like a royal ball gown. Each movement created a cascading effect of fabric, accentuating her contemporary princess allure. Fans loved it: "A princess," or "Purple is your color."

Minimal styling, maximum impact

As the newest ambassador for a luxury brand, Chase Infiniti let the dress speak for itself. She accessorized her outfit simply with a delicate vine-patterned choker that hugged her neckline without overshadowing the gown. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, reminiscent of the sophisticated makeup she sported at the Oscars, while fresh makeup enhanced her complexion, with a rosy red lip that subtly complemented the deep blue of the dress.

Since her breakout role as Willa in the Oscar-winning film "One Battle After Another," American actress Chase Chase Infiniti has been consistently showcasing spectacular looks: after her cascading lavender gown at the Oscars, this indigo number has cemented her status as the "new queen of the red carpet." Her collaboration with luxury brand Louis Vuitton—from the Oscars ceremony to the Series Mania festival—has already placed her among the most prominent fashion ambassadors of the moment.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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