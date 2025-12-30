Search here...

"Every woman is free to…": Miss France 2026's inspiring vision of feminism

Anaëlle G.
Since her crowning, Hinaupoko Devèze, Miss France 2026, has consistently garnered public admiration. At just 23 years old, this young Tahitian woman impresses not only with her beauty but also with the depth of her message. In a recent post on social media, the new ambassador of French elegance shared her vision of "modern feminism," resolutely focused on freedom and kindness.

A journey rooted in resilience

Despite her radiant smile and stage presence, Hinaupoko Devèze hasn't always been confident. She admits to having long suffered from the judgment of others and the doubt of not being "good enough." Her election as Miss France and the public's support allowed her to transform this vulnerability into strength: "My differences have become my strengths," she declared emotionally on television. A powerful message, especially coming from a Miss France determined to use her fame to inspire women to love themselves as they are.

A conception of feminism rooted in individual freedom

In a video posted on the official Miss France account, Hinaupoko Devèze shares her personal definition of feminism: “Being Miss is a way to convey strong messages. I think every woman is free to do what she wants. That’s precisely what feminism is for me.” Far from theoretical discussions, her vision emphasizes individual autonomy and the possibility for all women to choose their own destiny, without conforming to injunctions—whether they come from society, traditions, or social media.

The young woman adds an essential dimension: mental health, often neglected in discussions about women's well-being. By emphasizing the importance of taking care of it as much as our physical health, Hinaupoko Devèze proves that she embodies a compassionate and comprehensive feminism, both individual and collective.

A Miss who is close to the French

Since her coronation, Hinaupoko has been committed to conveying a message of unity and respect. Her sincere words confirm that she intends to experience this reign first and foremost as a human adventure, marked by sharing, diversity, and French pride.

With her precise words and authenticity, Hinaupoko Devèze has already established herself as a committed and inspiring Miss France. Her message, imbued with gentleness and conviction, reminds us how feminism can be combined with grace: an invitation to be oneself, to accept oneself, and to celebrate the freedom of every woman.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
