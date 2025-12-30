"I've already kissed girls": Kate Winslet's revelation that's causing a stir

British actress and producer Kate Winslet has recently been making headlines with a revelation about her early romantic experiences, which has resonated widely with the public and reignited discussions about the fluidity of romantic experiences in adolescence.

"I've already kissed girls": the actress's confession

Invited on the " Team Deakins " podcast, Kate Winslet revisited her very first major film role in "Heavenly Creatures," released in 1994. She played Juliet Hulme, a teenager caught in a tragic and intense bond with Pauline Parker, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey. During the interview, the actress explained that some of her own experiences had helped her understand the intensity of the connection between these two young girls.

She revealed that, during her adolescence, some of her first intimate experiences were with women as well as men. She explained that she had "kissed a few girls" and "a few boys," emphasizing that she wasn't particularly set "one way or the other" at the time, but that she was above all "very curious and sensitive to the strength of emotional connections."

A way to better understand "Heavenly Creatures"

In discussing this past, Kate Winslet explains that she deeply grasped the intense, sometimes obsessive, nature of the bond between the two teenage girls in "Heavenly Creatures." She says she was immediately drawn into the emotional "vortex" of this story, while also recalling the tragic downward spiral of the real-life duo, which culminated in the murder of Pauline's mother, convinced that she was preventing them from being together.

The actress clarifies that she obviously could not identify with the criminal act, but that she understood very well how much a young person's mind can be influenced and shaped by a central figure in their life. This revelation sheds a more intimate light on how she approached this role, now considered a turning point in her career.

These words are part of a journey marked by judgments.

This statement comes at a time when Kate Winslet is speaking out more and more openly about her personal experiences. She has already recounted how she faced hurtful remarks about her body at a very young age, with some advising her to stick to "fat roles." She also spoke out, with considerable emotion, about the fat-shaming she endured during the filming of "Titanic."

By sharing her first intimate experiences with such simplicity today, she helps to normalize the fact that adolescence is often a time of questioning, experimentation, and discovery, without it being necessary to confine everything to rigid categories.

A particular resonance for the public

This confession sparked a lot of reactions on social media, not only because it involves an Oscar-winning star, but also because it puts words to something many people have experienced without ever expressing it. By speaking about her curiosity with both girls and boys, without dramatizing or justifying herself, Kate Winslet projects the image of a woman who accepts her past with perspective and serenity.

Ultimately, Kate Winslet's revelation is part of a broader movement where many public figures are discussing the complexity of their emotional and physical experiences, helping to make these topics less taboo and more nuanced. For many, her testimony serves as a reminder that it's possible to explore, to make mistakes, to search, without this necessarily defining one's entire identity for life.