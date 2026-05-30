"I owe nothing to anyone": Paris Jackson opens up about her relationship with her father

The daughter of the King of Pop, American singer-songwriter, actress, and model Paris Jackson long believed she had to share everything with her father, Michael Jackson. Today, she states unequivocally: she owes nothing to anyone.

"I owe nothing to anyone."

Invited on Jack Osbourne's podcast, Trying Not to Die , Paris Jackson reflected on her relationship with public life. The eldest of Michael Jackson's three children, who died in 2009, long felt she "had to share everything" with the public, convinced that the life she led was a gift from her famous family's fans. "That has radically changed in recent years, because I don't think any of us owe anything to anyone," she confided. Now, she refuses to let the way she expresses herself appear "performative."

A personal connection, not a parasocial one

At the heart of her reflection lies the difference between the love of a loved one and that of an admirer. For years, Paris Jackson was expected to post on social media and "imitate the way a fan would express their love." However, she points out, she had an intimate and personal bond with her father, not a superficial one. "I'm learning now that I can have my own intimate connection, and that I have the right to keep it private," explains the young woman, for whom this memory has become "the most beautiful there is."

Criticized for her silence

Paris Jackson hasn't forgotten past controversies. She's made headlines for not publicly acknowledging her father's birthday, the date of his death, or Father's Day. The young woman fully stands by this choice: she refuses to express her love "by copying someone who didn't know him." "Because I knew him. He was my best friend," she insists.

"I am in a very beautiful place with my father."

Away from the public eye, Paris Jackson says she has found a kind of peace. "I'm in a very beautiful place with my father, and I love it; it's nobody's business," she affirms, describing it as a true "freedom." It's an experience she shared with Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in 2025. Both members of what they jokingly call the "Dead Fathers Club," they agree on one point: only a tiny circle of people truly knew the man behind the legend. "And that's yours. You don't owe it to anyone," Paris Jackson sums up.

By choosing silence over a public display, Paris Jackson asserts her right to privacy, even with such a famous name. Her message is clear: the memory she cherishes of her father belongs only to her—and that is precisely what makes it so precious.