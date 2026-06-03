In a sophisticated look, Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance in New York

While in New York to promote the film "Office Romance," American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez opted for a look that turned heads. The outfit featured a lace top with a distinctly 2010s-inspired detail and a hairstyle she rarely sports.

A lace top with retro details

In a carousel photo posted on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez poses in a strapless ivory lace top with a peplum detail at the waist. This flouncy detail, very fashionable during the 2010s, is now making a comeback on the red carpet. She paired the top with a black maxi skirt and a black bow tucked into her hair for an elegant contrast between light and dark.

A hairstyle rarely adopted

As for her hairstyle, Jennifer Lopez opted for a half-updo—hair pulled back, the rest left loose—an option she rarely chooses. According to the fashion press, she hadn't worn it since a charity event in March, and before that, since January 2025. Accustomed to wearing her hair down, straight or wavy, Jennifer Lopez thus showcased her large gold hoop earrings set with diamonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The return of a trend from the 2010s

This choice illustrates a well-established fashion phenomenon: the major comeback of peplum hairstyles, emblematic of the early 2010s. This style is gradually returning to the forefront, recently adopted by several celebrities such as American actress and producer Emma Stone, Australian-American actress, producer, singer, and director Nicole Kidman, and Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. By reviving it, Jennifer Lopez confirms her status as a trendsetter.

Between a retro-style lace top, a black maxi skirt, and an "unusual" hairstyle, Jennifer Lopez made a chic New York appearance. With each outing, she confirms her keen sense of style and her ability to combine nods to past trends with timeless elegance.