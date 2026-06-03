"Elegance has no age limit": at 68, Michelle Pfeiffer captivates in a refined white dress

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer caused a sensation on the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham Television Awards in New York. Dressed in a refined white gown, she captivated the audience, both online and in person, at an event organized in part in her honor.

An ivory white dress

For the occasion, Michelle Pfeiffer chose an ivory dress, combining simplicity and refinement. The sleeveless design features delicate raised floral embroidery that adorns the bodice, creating a textured, almost feathery effect. The dress flows into a pleated skirt, adding movement and lightness to the overall look. The actress wore her wavy blonde hair loose and opted for luminous makeup and pointed-toe pumps for a timeless silhouette.

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A flood of online compliments

Many internet users praised her poise, multiplying the laudatory comments: "Elegance has no age" , "sublime" ... All these messages testify to the lasting admiration that Michelle Pfeiffer inspires, whose style is a benchmark.

An evening in the form of a tribute

Beyond fashion, this appearance coincided with a prestigious award. Michelle Pfeiffer was presented with the Legend Tribute, an award recognizing her major contribution to film and television. Visibly moved, the actress confided that she felt "at home" at the ceremony, a nod to one of her iconic roles, that of Catwoman in "Batman Returns." A fitting tribute for an artist with a career spanning more than four decades.

A legendary career

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Michelle Pfeiffer made her mark on the big screen with films such as "Scarface," "Dangerous Liaisons," and "The Fabulous Baker Boys." More recently, she returned to television with two acclaimed series: "Margo's Got Money Trouble" on Apple TV+ and "The Madison" on Paramount+. A three-time Oscar nominee, she confirms her status as a major figure in Hollywood.

Between a stunning white dress and a tribute worthy of her career, Michelle Pfeiffer lit up the 2026 Gotham Television Awards. She proved, once again, that elegance and talent have no expiration date. An appearance that will remain one of the highlights of the evening.