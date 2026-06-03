Brooks Nader brings this vintage "one-piece" up to date thanks to an "unexpected" accessory

American model and television personality Brooks Nader shared a new series of photos on Instagram where she reinterprets the style of vintage beaches. The key to her look? An unexpected accessory.

A blue and white printed top, postcard style

For her latest post, Brooks Nader opted for a coordinated piece in a blue and white print, almost nautical in style. The top, with its plunging neckline, fully embraces a retro vibe: a strong silhouette, fluid lines, and just the right amount of minimalism to let the pattern speak for itself. In the various photos in the carousel, she's seen exploring the look from every angle—sitting, standing, in profile—to highlight the top's precise cut. This staging, seemingly effortlessly, transforms a simple beauty post into a quasi-fashion editorial.

The matching sarong, the accessory that changes everything

What makes this look so unique is its hidden centerpiece: the sarong. Coordinated with the top down to the smallest detail, this draped garment worn as a wrap skirt unifies Brooks Nader's entire outfit, offering that visual continuity so characteristic of vintage one-pieces from the 1950s and 1960s.

Back then, picture-perfect beach girls layered these two coordinated pieces to create the illusion of a single garment. Brooks Nader revives this technique with perfect ease. The sarong then ceases to be a simple beach accessory and becomes the element that structures the entire look—and which, on its own, gives it its stylistic depth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

Stacked bracelets and oversized glasses: a bold retro touch

To complete the look, Brooks Nader opted for accessories: stacked bracelets on the wrists, hoop earrings, and oversized sunglasses. Three nods to the beach icons of the last century, from Brigitte Bardot to Sophia Loren, who also swore by these sun-kissed and statuesque silhouettes. This staging reminds us, once again, how well Brooks Nader has mastered his style.

A new campaign by Agua Bendita

While the image has the spontaneity of a vacation snapshot, it is actually part of a campaign. Brooks Nader has just been chosen to represent the new summer collection of the Colombian brand Agua Bendita, known for its colorful, handmade prints and its South American inspiration.

The comments piled up within hours of the post. "Obsessed with this look," "gorgeous," "sublime" : the feedback praised both the outfit choice and the way Brooks Nader styled it. Proof, if any were needed, that with a little know-how and the right accessories, a classic can become strikingly contemporary again.

With this look, Brooks Nader reminds us of a truth that fashion is constantly rediscovering: it's not always the most extravagant pieces that make the difference, but the art of combining them. By pairing a matching sarong with her printed top, she creates a silhouette that is both nostalgic and modern—and subtly establishes one of the major trends of summer 2026.