Simone Ashley, in her beach outfit, causes a stir on the sand.

Fabienne Ba.
@simoneashley / Instagram

British actress of Indian descent Simone Ashley has traded the high-society corridors of "Bridgerton" for a sunny beach. She was recently photographed for a summer campaign – and the images quickly circulated online.

A highly anticipated summer campaign

The celebrity entertainment website Just Jared shared several photos of Simone Ashley posing on the beach for a new Burberry summer capsule collection on its official Instagram account. The luminous images, taken outdoors in a seaside setting, immediately caught the attention of Instagram followers and the fashion press.

In the photos, Simone Ashley is notably lying on her stomach in the sand, her black hair styled in a "wet look" (a hairstyle that gives the impression that one has just come out of the water). A "relaxed" pose that makes the images all the more striking.

A metallic look adorned with an iconic check pattern

For this shoot, Simone Ashley appears in various Burberry beach outfits throughout the photos, alternating between two-piece and one-piece designs. Among them is a set in Metallic Cocoa—a golden caramel with metallic highlights. The top, with its square neckline, is trimmed with a check pattern on the edges and straps. The bottoms feature the same pattern on the hems. An ensemble that perfectly blends sportswear and elegance.

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Simone Ashley, an essential figure in fashion

Between the series "Bridgerton," her appearances on the catwalk, and her collaborations with major fashion houses, Simone Ashley has established herself in 2026 as one of the most sought-after British actresses in the fashion world. Her ability to embody different worlds—from English aristocracy to sun-drenched beaches—makes her a particularly versatile and desirable muse.

Sand, sun, and a check pattern: Simone Ashley transformed this beach shoot into a true fashion moment. An image that confirms why she's so in demand far beyond the film set.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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