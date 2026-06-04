After a video of her dancing surfaced, actress Ester Expósito denounced misogynistic judgments.

Targeted by a wave of criticism after a concert, Spanish actress Ester Expósito chose to respond. Rather than justify herself, she turned the tables to denounce online sexism and the toxicity of some internet users. Her clear statement garnered considerable support.

A video that went viral

It all started with Bad Bunny's blockbuster concert at Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium. Ester Expósito was seated in "La Casita," an ultra-exclusive VIP area that the Puerto Rican singer sets up for his shows. A short video, showing her dancing a few steps during the evening, quickly went viral. While many internet users praised the moment, others posted numerous inappropriate comments, targeting both her presence in this highly sought-after location and her "attitude." A simple evening with friends thus morphed into a digital controversy.

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The actress's clarification

It was during a recent public appearance in Ibiza that Ester Expósito spoke to the Spanish press . When asked about the atmosphere of the concert, she initially responded simply, explaining that she had had a great time and that when you're invited, you go. It was regarding the criticism she received that she was most firm. "I believe the problem isn't a two-second dance," she declared.

A message against online misogyny

For the actress, the real issue lies elsewhere. "The problem lies in the gaze and judgment of a very misogynistic segment of society," she continued, also pointing the finger at those who use social media "to do harm." According to her, this is precisely the point on which we should focus when faced with these kinds of situations.

This stance goes beyond her personal situation and echoes the numerous comments women receive when they speak out publicly. Ester Expósito has also openly acknowledged being affected by this wave of criticism.

Ester Expósito – known for her role in the series "Elite" and recently seen at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival – has thus confirmed that she doesn't intend to let anyone dictate her behavior. By refocusing the debate on online sexism and toxicity rather than on a "two-second dance," she has transformed a controversy into a broader message. A powerful reminder of the pitfalls of online judgment and what truly deserves to be questioned.