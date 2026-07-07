Zendaya showcases her stunning figure in a striking contemporary outfit.

American actress and producer Zendaya has once again proven her impeccable sense of red carpet style. In Berlin, she caused a sensation in a custom-made black leather Louis Vuitton ensemble at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" promotional event alongside British actor Tom Holland.

A custom-made Louis Vuitton outfit

Zendaya attended a fan event in Berlin's famous Uber Platz for the upcoming "Spider-Man" film. The movie, titled "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," marks the actress's return as MJ alongside Tom Holland, who plays the arachnid hero. For this promotional appearance, the actress carefully selected an outfit meticulously designed down to the smallest detail, perfectly in keeping with the film's universe.

The centerpiece of this appearance is a two-piece black leather ensemble, designed by Louis Vuitton and custom-made for Zendaya. The French fashion house, which regularly collaborates with Zendaya, created a look that is both understated in its color palette and resolutely contemporary in its cut. The choice of black leather perfectly illustrates the dramatic dimension sought for this appearance. This stylistic coherence confirms Zendaya's place among the most recognizable ambassadors of the French fashion house.

A cropped vest-style top

The top of the ensemble features a particularly sophisticated cut: a short, vest-style design with a wide, deep V-neck. This construction, somewhere between a top and a tailored piece, illustrates Louis Vuitton's creativity in reinterpreting wardrobe classics. Far from a simple crop top, the piece plays on strong couture references, drawing on tailoring codes to transform them into an ultra-contemporary silhouette.

A low-waisted skirt with a spectacular train

The bottom half of the ensemble also embraces stylistic boldness. The skirt, tailored to follow the hip line, falls to the floor before extending into a truly spectacular train. This combination—a cropped top and a long skirt with a train—creates a striking contrast between the precision of the tailoring and the almost regal dimension of the skirt.

Lydia Courteille jewelry with a spiderweb motif

To complete her tribute to the film's universe, Zendaya opted for particularly precious and symbolic jewelry. She wore earrings by Lydia Courteille, adorned with spiderweb motifs, as well as a matching ring. These pieces of jewelry create a subtle yet recognizable nod to the world of "Spider-Man."

A makeup look that subtly nods to the superhero

On the beauty front, Zendaya's makeup look also extended this carefully crafted theme. Her look featured shimmery purple eyeshadow, complemented by a silver detail under her eyes to catch the light. Her eyelashes, subtly styled to evoke an almost spidery effect ("spidery lashes"), provided another nod to the film's universe. All of this was complemented by a luminous bronzed complexion, nude lips, and dark nails.

A "bixie" hairstyle by Ursula Stephen

The hairstyle wasn't left to chance. Zendaya sported a "bixie" cut, a blend of the boyish cut and the classic pixie cut, styled by her longtime hairstylist Ursula Stephen. This short cut, particularly popular among celebrities in recent months, also marks a step in Zendaya's stylistic evolution, as she now effortlessly alternates between long and short styles depending on her appearances.

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"Method-dressing" as a signature

With this appearance in Berlin, Zendaya once again confirms her mastery of "method dressing," the practice of dressing in direct reference to the work or character being promoted. During the previous "Dune" film tour, Zendaya had already showcased numerous looks linked to the film's aesthetic, in close collaboration with Law Roach. This approach, which has become a true signature, transforms each promotional appearance into a carefully considered fashion moment.

With her custom-made Louis Vuitton black leather suit, her Lydia Courteille spiderweb-patterned jewelry and her makeup subtly inspired by the film, Zendaya thus marks one of her most memorable promotional appearances of the year.