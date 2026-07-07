In Biarritz, Kristen Stewart brings back the dress-and-shorts combo.

Léa Michel
Extrait du film « Love Lies Bleeding »

American actress, director, and performer Kristen Stewart has never been afraid to break the mold. Attending the 2026 Biarritz Film Festival (June 23-28), she opted for an "unexpected" combination: a dress worn over shorts. This pairing, true to her penchant for subversive looks, certainly sparked a reaction.

A dress and shorts combination

For this appearance, Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel knit dress in black with cream and red details. Underneath, she wore matching black shorts with the same colorful trim at the hem. Cinched at the waist with a black and gold belt, the look was completed with black loafers and sunglasses. A bold and graphic look.

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Internet users are divided

This combination, which divided internet users, perfectly illustrates Kristen Stewart's style. The actress has long cultivated an unconventional approach to fashion, readily subverting classic codes to create a surprise. Wearing shorts under a dress (or a long sweater) is a prime example: a choice that reinterprets everyday pieces and gives them an unexpected twist.

And that's precisely the point of fashion: to experiment, have fun, and break free from rules. After all, women, like everyone else, should be able to dress as they please, without their appearance or clothing choices becoming a subject of debate. Fashion is a space for personal expression, not a pretext for judging bodies or dictating what is acceptable to wear.

A trend that's coming back

Beyond the stylistic nod, this dress-and-shorts duo is part of a broader trend. Long overlooked, the combination of a dress and shorts is gradually making a comeback, praised for its practicality and relaxed look. By wearing it on the red carpet, Kristen Stewart is helping to revive this idea, proving that it can also be styled in a chic way.

With this dress-and-shorts combo, Kristen Stewart made a striking appearance. Her presence in Biarritz was for a specific reason: she is presiding over the jury of the Biarritz Film Festival (June 23-28). And in doing so, she proved once again that she enjoys keeping people guessing. This only confirms her status as a fashion icon.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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