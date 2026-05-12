For her birthday, Sabrina Carpenter is reviving the "messy hair" trend.

American singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 27th birthday on May 11, 2026, by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram that immediately went viral. Standing in front of a vintage bookcase and a crackling fireplace, she poses in a purple fringed dress, her tousled blonde curls framing her face. This retro post marks the major comeback of a beauty trend: messy hair.

The return of "undone" loops

Sabrina Carpenter usually sports a sleek hairstyle, complete with her signature bangs and often styled lengths. In the photos from her birthday celebration, she opted to let her hair be naturally curly, slightly voluminous, almost "just rolled out of bed." This hairstyle was no accident and is part of a broader trend called messy hair, which can be translated as "undone" or "unkempt" hair.

Emerging in the 1980s and then revisited in the 2000s, this beauty trend is making a strong comeback in 2026, driven by a new generation that embraces naturalness. Far from the so-called perfect blowout, messy hair celebrates the authentic texture of the hair, free curls, defined waves, and a certain deliberate imperfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

How to adopt messy hair?

For those who want to recreate Sabrina Carpenter's hairstyle, there's no need for a professional hairdresser: the messy hair look relies on a naturally loose and relaxed effect. A few simple steps are all it takes to achieve a successful result.

Opt for air drying or using a diffuser to respect the natural texture of the hair.

Next, apply a light styling mousse or texturizing spray to add volume and movement.

Finish by gently scrunching the lengths with your fingers rather than with a comb.

The goal is to achieve a deliberately natural hairstyle, with a perfectly crafted spontaneous effect.

With her birthday look, Sabrina Carpenter fully embraces the return of natural beauty. The singer confirms her stylistic influence by reviving a trend that celebrates textures, materials, and authenticity.