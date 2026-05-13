Irina Shayk simplifies her Met Gala outfit with an unexpected detail

At the 2026 Met Gala, Irina Shayk wore a creation entirely composed of watches and jewelry—200 hours of handcrafted work. For the after-party, she opted for the exact opposite: a simple oversized white shirt. And yet, the result was just as unexpected.

From bespoke tailoring to the white shirt

After the 2026 Met Gala festivities, Irina Shayk reappeared on the streets of New York in a look radically different from her evening gown. She opted to wear an oversized white shirt as a micro-dress—the voluminous sleeves and structured collar balancing the silhouette for a relaxed effect. It's a signature way for her to reinvent the after-gala look, as she's known for surprising us during these transitional moments.

The leather belt, the detail that makes all the difference

It was a thin black leather belt with dangling straps that cinched the waist above the shirt—transforming this menswear staple into a structured piece with its own distinct personality. This single accessory was enough to give precise definition to an otherwise simple look. For Irina Shayk, this kind of detail is never accidental.

The voluminous black thigh-high boots

The element that truly captured attention lay elsewhere: a pair of black leather thigh-high boots, rising well above the knee, with exaggerated volume and a supple drape. Their dramatic silhouette contrasted directly with the lightness of the white shirt worn over them—a balance between the ordinary and the exceptional that lies at the heart of the aesthetic she cultivates.

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A small Alexander Wang bag as a link to the Met

To complete the ensemble, Irina Shayk carried a small Alexander Wang bag—a subtle nod to the collaboration that produced her Met Gala outfit. A silver necklace matching the metallic elements of the belt finished off the look—minimalist and cohesive, never trying to compete with the shirt and boots.

His golden rule for the after-gala

Irina Shayk has a very personal way of experiencing Met Gala after-parties: she systematically sheds the formality of the evening for something more personal. She explained her philosophy to People at a previous Met Gala: "I need to be able to move, feel like myself, and have fun in clothes." This white shirt-and-mini-dress, belted and paired with boots, was exactly that.

An oversized white shirt, a leather belt, and chunky thigh-high boots – Irina Shayk proved once again that the after-party can be just as powerful as the red carpet. Not with more, but with less – and in a better position.